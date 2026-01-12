A Mom Told Her Family They Had To Pack For The Waterpark, But That She’d Charge Them “Mom Time” If They Forgot Anything

I have a feeling this is going to give a lot of parents out there some pretty good ideas…

A mom named JJ posted a video on TikTok and said that she made her husband and her kids pack their own bags for a trip to a water park because her husband thinks she brings too many items on their family excursions.

But here’s the surprising part: JJ packed some extra items she thought her husband and kids would probably forget…but if they wanted them, they’d have to pay for it.

JJ’s video took place in the family car and she said, “Okay, so we’re off to Kalahari, right? I told you guys and I told Dad to make sure to pack everything you wanted to bring, right? I even helped you out a little bit and gave you some guidelines, right?”

Her kids agreed and JJ then said, “Dad always says Mommy overpacks. So, here’s my plan for this trip. To ensure we didn’t overpack, I just told y’all to pack yourselves. But, in putting that stuff in the suitcase, I noticed there were some things that might’ve been missed. So, I packed them. Like a good mom would, right?”

But there was a catch to all of this…

JJ then said, “But, if you need one of those things, it’s gonna cost you. I don’t want to mess with y’alls money, because I know you’re saving.”

Her daughter then asked if “kisses and hugs” would be an acceptable way to pay.

JJ said “mom time” would be acceptable and she added, “So, if you need an item out the bag, it’s 20 minutes of mom time.”

She explained, “Meaning, when we get back home, whenever I want, I’ll get 20 minutes of uninterrupted, leave mom alone, chill time. And the value of the items might go up depending on what they are. Like something small, like sunscreen, little one, right? Something big like a pool cover-up that you were even told to pack. Or maybe a hoodie to keep you warm at dinner time.”

JJ then said that if her husband forgot something and he wants it, he’s going to have to pay cash.

She added, “Okay, we’ll see how it goes and how much mom time I end up with at the end of the trip, because I have a good idea of how much it’ll be.”

