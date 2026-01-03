A Pizza Delivery Guy Was Asked To Bring A Gallon Of Milk With Him On A Run, And He Understood Why When He Saw The Customer

Everyone has their passions, and it is often hard to figure out why someone would fall in love with a specific thing in life.

Some of them are extremely weird, such as having a deep love for milk.

When the pizza delivery guy in this story was asked to deliver a gallon of milk with the pizza, it was unusual, but when he saw the customer had a large tattoo of “MILK” on his chest, he couldn’t help but laugh.

The Milk Man This is the story of The Milk Man.

Delivery drivers see some crazy things.

I deliver food for a small Italian market. In addition to pizza, we generally get delivery requests for subs, wings, drinks, etc. However, it is an actual market in the front, so some people will order what you might consider “groceries”. Produce, baked goods, and (important to our story) milk.

Nothing weird about this order.

A few weeks ago, an order came in for a medium sausage and pepperoni pizza. Along with this, the customer wanted a half gallon of whole milk. (I later found out he told the person taking his order “PLEASE do not forget my milk.”) Weird, right? Who drinks milk with pizza? But I have a 3-year-old kid, and I reasoned that if I were ordering pizza, I might throw in the milk just to save a trip if I were running low. Wrong.

Should be an easy job.

I took the delivery, and the man answered the door. Late twenties or early thirties, looked like he might have just woken up. It was a hot day, so he was only wearing basketball shorts. Pretty normal so far, “Hey, how we doing? Just need you to sign right here for me if you could” blah blah blah. It is only while he is signing the receipt that I see it.

Now it is getting weird.

On his left pec. Right above his heart. In fancy script. About 1.5″ tall. Is a tattoo of the word “Milk”

He must love milk.

Again, this man is only wearing basketball shorts, and this is his only visible tattoo. I was so bewildered that I took the signed receipt and my pen, thanked him, wished him a good day, and went back to my car. And then, as I backed out and pulled onto the road, I started to laugh so hard I stopped making noise.

He really thought this was funny.

When I got back to the store, tears were running down my face as I approached and told everybody who would listen. I do not mean to pick on the man, and I hope it doesn’t come across that I think poorly of him.

There are some odd people in the world, that’s for sure.

He is my hero. He either just LOVES milk, or he thought of the funniest thing a person could possibly do: get one single prominently placed tattoo of the word “Milk” and use any opportunity to express your love of milk to strangers. Wherever you are, Milk Man, I hope you are doing well.

I can’t believe he didn’t at least ask the guy about his love for milk!

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this highly unusual story.

This customer knew what he was about.

Very funny…

Here is someone who really loves milk.

Now this would be funny.

I love milk and pizza too.

That customer found his passion.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.