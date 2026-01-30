A Restaurant Owner Gave Preferential Treatment To Customers Dealing With Childhood Cancer, So A Regular Customer Complained About It

If you’ve ever spent any time in a kids’ hospital or around sick children, you know how heartbreaking it is. You want to do everything in your power to make sure the kids and their family members are comfortable.

A restaurant owner is facing some blowback for giving preferential treatment to kids and their families who are affected by cancer, and they’re not sure how to move forward.

Let’s take a look…

AITA for giving some customers priority service in my restaurant? “I own a restaurant and we’re across the street from a lot of medical offices, including a fairly large children’s oncology clinic.

This is a nice gesture.

Whenever a family with a child from the oncology clinic comes into the restaurant I’ve let the servers know their food should be put ahead of all the other orders. Those families have usually either had a long, difficult day or are celebrating a major victory, and in any case I don’t want to keep them waiting.

You know someone got upset about this…

Recently a customer approached me and said “I notice what you do with the kids with cancer and their families and it’s a nice thought to do once in a while if they’re clearly in a rush or having a bad day.” “But I come here every week while my husband is in treatment across the way and I’ve never gotten priority service. Half the time I come here my food gets held up, and I’m a loyal paying customer! I know you have good intentions but it’s really rude to the rest of us.” Now I’m worried I’ve been a jerk to my other customers or that there’s dissatisfaction brewing and they feel they can’t say anything because of the sensitive nature of the topic. AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

This reader shared their thoughts.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

It’s definitely a difficult situation, but I’d keep going with the kids on this one.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.