Restaurant Employee Got Very Sick And Lost A Lot Of Weight, So She Snapped At A Customer Who Commented On Her Looks

AITA for making a customer uncomfortable when they were just trying to give me a compliment? “I (31F) work in a family owned restaurant with an abundance of regulars who come every day to sit at the bar. Back in March, I began suffering from a mysterious stomach pain. Basically it starts off as a pressure in my lower abdomen, then rapidly escalates to a sharp pain.

Then indescribable pain that spreads into my back and puts me on the ground. I experience sweats, shakes and extreme vomiting for about 2-4 hours, then it gradually begins to subside until it’s just gone and it’s like nothing happened. If I hadn’t already had my gallbladder out, I’d swear that’s what it was. It started out as an occasional incident but over the months it’s become pretty common and frequent. It’s been awful. I’ve had ultrasounds, CT scans, endoscopies and colonoscopies, not to mention tons of bloodwork with no success at finding the problem. All of our regulars are aware, as it’s happened at work more than a few times. I have a saint for a manager who is very sympathetic, and the customers have either witnessed her abandoning ship to take me to the emergency room, or witnessed me being wheeled out by paramedics. It’s no secret at all. I’ve lost a significant amount of weight from it- nearly 50 lbs. I was slightly overweight at the start, so I’m not dangerously thin, but in another 15-20 lbs I’ll be underweight.

Well the other day, a regular decided to announce in front of everyone that I look fantastic. Before really thinking it over, I said “Thanks. It’s from all the suffering.” It went silent and I carried on with my work. The regular hasn’t looked at me or spoken to me since, and is telling everyone I made him uncomfortable when he’d only meant to compliment me. I might be a jerk because he is a nice man and I do think he meant no harm. But at the same time he is fully aware of the situation. AITA?”

