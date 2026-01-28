‘All my 30 year old friends will think I’m so cool now.’ – Folks On TikTok Are All About The Drop Ponytail Hairstyle

Who doesn’t love a new hairstyle trend?!?!

Folks on TikTok are bringing viewers back to the old school with the resurgence of the drop ponytail hairstyle, an early 2000s look that doesn’t take a whole lot of effort, but is trending once again.

A woman named Makenna posted a video with the text overlay, “Me immediately after learning what a pony drop was.”

And she got down to business!

Another TikTokker named Amy told viewers she saw a video about how to get a “messy ponytail.”

Amy demonstrated how it’s done and she wrote in her video’s caption, “Wow, all my 30 year old friends will think I’m so cool now.”

@simplyamysimpson wow all my 30 year old friends will think im so cool now ♬ original sound – Amy✨

And a woman named Avery showed viewers how she does her drop ponytail.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Doesn’t matter if my hair took over an hour this morning, drop pony is going up the second I leave the house.”

@avery.denny Doesn’t matter if my hair took over an hour this morning, drop pony is going up the second I leave the house 🤣🐴 #dropponytail #hairstyle ♬ som original – user28561921041

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTok user is a fan.

Folks are all over this hair trend!

