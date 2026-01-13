An Apartment-Dweller Is Renovating Her Place To Look Like The Titanic One Day At A Time

Now, this is time well spent!

A woman named Sarah posted several videos and showed viewers how she renovated her New York City apartment into…wait for it…the Titanic.

Yes, you read that correctly.

This video’s text overlay reads, “Turning my apartment into the Titanic one day at a time. Part 802.”

Sarah’s place is covered in plastic sheeting that is meant to give off the appearance of an ocean.

There’s also a replica Titanic ship with a dark, starry night behind it.

In another video, Sarah showed viewers her updates to the apartment and asked for their opinions.

She said, “I had blue blue carpet. I covered it with this sticky paper.”

Sarah continued, “Sometimes it looks like water, but a lot of the time, it just looks cheap. What do you guys think? Should I go back to the blue carpet?”

She added, “I do like the water effect, but there are too many lines.”

And then it was time for Sarah’s dad to stop by and check out what she’d been up to.

Her dad was pretty much speechless at what he saw, take a look at this set-up!

@titanicapartment Dad’s wishing his middle child was a son named Cal 🚢 🧊 ♬ original sound – Titanic Apartment

Sarah appeared on an Australian TV show called Today Extra.

She talked about the suggestions she’s gotten from TikTok viewers and and the show had clips of the interior of her apartment.

Check it out.

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer was shocked.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

What a cool and unique project!

