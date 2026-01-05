January 5, 2026 at 4:48 am

An Apartment-Dweller Showed Viewers The “Cheese Grater” Windows In Her U.K. High-Rise

door in an apartment

TikTok/@jessbelllll

If you’re a person who’s afraid of heights, this viral TikTok video is likely to send a shiver up your spine.

It comes to us from a woman named Jess who lives in a high-rise apartment in Manchester, England, and she showed off the “cheese grater” window in her apartment that got a lot of folks talking.

door in an apartment

TikTok/@jessbelllll

Jess opened a door in the middle of her upper-floor apartment and that’s when viewers can see the “cheese grater” window.

woman touching an apartment door

TikTok/@jessbelllll

In the text overlay, Jess wrote, “POV: everyone hates your cheese grater windows but they’re one of your favorite features of your apartment.”

I don’t know about you, but this looks pretty scary…

door in an apartment

TikTok/@jessbelllll

Check out the video.

@jessbelllll

how are people seriously thinking these doors just go out into nothing 😭 #cheesegraterwindows #manchesterapartmentblock #manchesterlife #pinteresthome #cheesegraterwindow #highrisemanchester

♬ suono originale – Rinho

Jess posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that the window is, in fact, safe.

If you say so…

@jessbelllll

Replying to @Mollie and Matcha 🍵 don’t fall too hard on it 😭 #cheesegraterwindow #cheesegraterdoor #manchesterapartment #manchesterlife #apartmentblockmanchester

♬ Calm background music with acoustic guitar and saxophone(1288148) – ame

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 3.19.56 PM An Apartment Dweller Showed Viewers The Cheese Grater Windows In Her U.K. High Rise

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 3.20.08 PM An Apartment Dweller Showed Viewers The Cheese Grater Windows In Her U.K. High Rise

And this individual was impressed.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 3.20.42 PM An Apartment Dweller Showed Viewers The Cheese Grater Windows In Her U.K. High Rise

Admit is…these are kinda scary…

