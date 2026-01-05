An Apartment-Dweller Showed Viewers The “Cheese Grater” Windows In Her U.K. High-Rise
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re a person who’s afraid of heights, this viral TikTok video is likely to send a shiver up your spine.
It comes to us from a woman named Jess who lives in a high-rise apartment in Manchester, England, and she showed off the “cheese grater” window in her apartment that got a lot of folks talking.
Jess opened a door in the middle of her upper-floor apartment and that’s when viewers can see the “cheese grater” window.
In the text overlay, Jess wrote, “POV: everyone hates your cheese grater windows but they’re one of your favorite features of your apartment.”
I don’t know about you, but this looks pretty scary…
Check out the video.
@jessbelllll
how are people seriously thinking these doors just go out into nothing 😭 #cheesegraterwindows #manchesterapartmentblock #manchesterlife #pinteresthome #cheesegraterwindow #highrisemanchester
Jess posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that the window is, in fact, safe.
If you say so…
@jessbelllll
Replying to @Mollie and Matcha 🍵 don’t fall too hard on it 😭 #cheesegraterwindow #cheesegraterdoor #manchesterapartment #manchesterlife #apartmentblockmanchester
♬ Calm background music with acoustic guitar and saxophone(1288148) – ame
Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.
This person weighed in.
Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.
And this individual was impressed.
Admit is…these are kinda scary…
