Bride Was Keen To Support Her Sister’s Small Business On Her Wedding Day, But When It All Became Too Much, The Backlash Was Worse Than She Could’ve Imagined

AITA for not wearing the earrings my sister made on my wedding day? I am a 32-year-old woman, and my family is native Alaskan. However, my Grandma was shunned and didn’t learn traditional things, so in turn we also didn’t grow up learning traditional things. My Dad had reconnected with our culture and has been creating art, and my sister (38, female) has fully immersed herself in our culture and has started a business making earrings. Her earrings are beautiful and I’m so proud of her.

I moved to the Midwest a few years ago and met my now husband. We got married in September of this year. Before the wedding my sister asked me if as a gift she could do my wedding earrings – I loved the idea. She asked for some information on what I’d like, and I said white and silver were the colors I was wearing, and I’d like a medium size, picturing reasonably-sized dangling earrings.

My sister couldn’t make it to the wedding, which was fine – I didn’t have the expectation that my family had to be there, it’s an expensive trip. But she sent pictures of the earrings four days before the wedding. They were so pretty! She asked me what I thought and I told her that they were gorgeous. I thought to myself that they looked kind of big, but decided to worry about that later and hope that I was wrong. Maybe I was wrong for not mentioning the concern at this point, but I was pretty pretty deep in the throes of wedding planning, and it was too late for her to do anything about now. She also asked if I could get picture of me wearing them since it would be good for her business.

She sent the earrings with my Mom, and my heart dropped a little when I saw them. They are HUGE. I hoped that they maybe wouldn’t look so big on, and then was busy visiting with family and getting the last of our wedding details done. On the day the photographer took them to do our detail pictures, so there are professional pictures of them from that. I went to put on the earrings and there was no way I was going to be able to wear them – they were too heavy and long enough that I couldn’t turn my head without adjusting them, since they caught on my shoulders.

I was upset, knowing it would hurt my sister’s feelings that I couldn’t wear them. My best friend suggested incorporating them into my bouquet so they could still be with me, so we did that. The wedding was amazing. I didn’t have my phone all day during the wedding so when I got back to the room I saw that she was messaging me. She said that if I didn’t like them to send them back, because there would be people back home VERY interested in having them. She was obviously very upset. I apologized and tried to explain that they were too heavy, but still absolutely gorgeous and I was happy to have them with me on the day even if I couldn’t wear them. Eventually she said do whatever with them I guess and our conversation ended there.

Things have been really tense with us since then. I have tried apologizing multiple times, to which her response is just “thank you for saying that”. I decided to give them back yesterday after the gift giving, along with a flower from our wedding. Things went from tense to quiet and a few minutes later she left. I found the flower discarded in the hallway. I honestly feel like she made these earrings for herself, as it looked nice for her business. It also showed a lack of understanding for who I am, since I am a fairly minimalist person. I also felt like I could make the decision of how I wanted to look and feel on my wedding day. But she makes me feel so intensely guilty, that maybe I’m wrong? AITA?

While others thought that it was her sister’s fault for not providing the briefed ‘medium earrings’.

And this Redditor thought the size might not have been a mistake at all.

