Busy Woman Assumed A Friend Meetup Was A No-Go, So She Had A Good Time With Other Friends And Family. But When The Plans Spark Up Again, Her Friends Wonder Why She Can’t Come.

Planning an event with multiple people is always frustrating when some people don’t respond to suggestions or share their availability.

Check out how this made things difficult for someone with multiple engagements in one day.

AITA: Skipped out on a meetup I initially suggested. On Monday, I planned a dinner and drinks with friends on a particular day/ time (Sunday, 6pm), at a nice restaurant I’d been to with my work colleagues. Unfortunately, my friends didn’t like the previous place I planned (too expensive/ quality was so/so) that we went to months prior.

But planning didn’t go well.

I didn’t want to present myself as “Look at me, I’m so busy,” so I didn’t mention I had 2 other engagements one in the morning and another with family in the afternoon that sane day. Conversations are happening via WhatsApp. On Tuesday, two friends of the group agree to the day/time, but dismiss my suggestion based on the previous bad experience and say they’ll pick a better place and suggest 2 other restaurants. I’m a bit disappointed but whatever, the people are what matter to me, so we all agree on not going to my original suggestion but keep the same day/time. On Thursday, I send a message asking for the plan on Sunday, as a restaurant hasn’t been decided on. My message is read (double blue ticks) but there is no response from any of the group. I don’t mention my prior engagements.

So she kept enjoying herself.

On Sunday, my 1st engagement/ meetup asks me to stay longer as we were having a lot of fun (video games, card games etc., chatting about University days). I see my messages on WhatsApp still not responded to, so I assume nothing’s happening at this point and agree to extend my first engagement. I call my family member and let them know I’ll be delayed to the 2nd engagement but promise to stay longer so we get as much time together as originally planned.

Only then did she get the scoop about the other event.

At 1pm, responses start coming through on WhatsApp, I didn’t see them till 1:30pm, altering the plan for the 6pm engagement eg. We should meet up at the friends house earlier to play games (2pm) then head over to the restaurant (3:30pm) due to their closing time on Sunday. Note: the other restaurant of the 2 suggested was closed for all of Sunday At this point I can’t leave my family engagement early and message the group that I won’t be able to make it but that they should proceed without me regardless. Now I’m being chastised as/ for in their words “skipping a meetup that I planned.” AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

Same here.

True! But they didn’t deserve courtesy.

Exactly. If people disagree, they’re entitled.

SO rude.

I didn’t get that part at all.

Group events are overrated.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.