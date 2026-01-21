Call Center Worker Tried To Suggest A Quick Solution, But The Customer Took A While To Understand What She Was Explaining

Some problems have really simple solutions.

The following story involves a woman who works in a call center.

She encountered a customer having a problem with his prepaid card.

She suggested a really quick solution, but it took him quite a while to understand what she was trying to say.

Let’s take a closer look!

Is. Your. Card. Damaged?! My workplace issues prepaid cards for other companies, like for long service awards for employees. These cards are valid until the expiry date, and we can’t extend them (technically). I had this guy call in wanting a replacement for a card as it was due to run out in a few weeks. He still had a huge balance left on there.

Here’s how their conversation went…

Me: I’m sorry. We can’t reissue cards because they are near expiry. I am only able to reissue if the card has been lost, stolen, or damaged. Customer: That’s such a shame. I don’t think I’ll be able to use it all in a couple of weeks! Me: I’m sorry. We can’t reissue unless it’s been lost, stolen, or “damaged.”

This woman emphasized that if the card was damaged, she could replace it.

Customer: Yes. That’s okay. I guess what I don’t use, I’ll lose? Me: Sir, you’ve had this card for two years. Are you sure it’s not damaged? Customer: No, it’s in really good condition! Me: Sir, if your card is damaged, I can reissue it for you.

It took a while before the customer got what she meant.

Me: Is your card damaged? (Long pause) Customer: … Right! Yes! Yes, it is! (Long pause) Customer: Please don’t tell anyone I was that stupid. I did tell him I couldn’t promise that.

Lol. That was funny. Let’s find out what others have to say.

Short and sweet.

You are awesome, says this one.

This one loves the story.

Finally, another positive remark.

All it took was reading, err, listening between the lines.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.