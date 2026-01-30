Childhood Trauma Survivor Has Accepted That Her Parents Don’t Want To Change, So Now She Has Set Out To Get Her Revenge

If you’re lucky enough to have grown up in a loving, nurturing home, it can be difficult to truly imagine the long-lasting impacts of childhood trauma on an adult.

In fact, this trauma can affect you in every aspect of your life – and it can be incredibly hard to heal from.

But with time, patience, and the support of trustworthy loved ones and a skilled therapist, plenty of people do recover.

The woman in this story is on her own trauma journey, and she has a therapist who is working on helping her heal.

But the therapist’s methods are curious at best.

Read on to find out what happened.

Petty Revenge with a little bit of Pro Revenge? I like to think so! I am a 36-year-old woman, and I grew up in a super abusive and neglectful home that has sent me to literally YEARS of therapy! Lots of C-PTSD treatment, anxiety meds – then I attempted to reconcile with my parents but was told by them that they meant to be abusive and they wouldn’t change their ways, so I went no contact with them. My father in particular is a narcissist that controls the lives of everyone around him. It got to the point where when I married my husband, my father sat me down while my husband was at work one day and demanded that I “get my husband in line and stop letting him be so disrespectful.”

Yikes! Let’s see what other problems this family had.

It was around this point that I started realizing what a large problem we had with my parents, because my mother follows my father’s every whim. We spent years trying to set boundaries with them, and after the literal years, my father pounded on the table and said, “I am who I am and YOU’RE not gonna change me!” This was shortly after telling me that he meant it when he told me as a child that, “If you or anyone else ever called CPS on me, I will lie to them and make it look like you are perfectly well taken care of but after the social worker leaves, you won’t be ok and there WILL be some child abuse!” And that he wasn’t remorseful for saying that! Honestly, this story is like 1% of the abuse I suffered at his hands and my mother’s hands as well, in just about every single way you can imagine, physical, emotional, mental, “other” ways (yes, you know what I mean). But I’m not trying to trigger anyone.

And now, this woman decided it was time to get her revenge.

I started with a new therapist, specifically a trauma therapist, and she encouraged me to embrace the anger part of healing as part of the grief cycle, because I have never been allowed to be angry before because that was dangerous with my father. So, we started talking in one particular session about little things I could do to inconvenience my parents in some way, like giving their numbers to telemarketers or something simple like that. Nothing huge or super destructive or life altering, just a little something to safely express my anger towards them for the lifetime of pain and suffering they had caused me. One of the things we talked about was signing them up for things like Sample Depends or something like that. So I went home and did some research and discovered an entire website dedicated to different websites and organizations that you could get free stickers from! So of course I signed my father up for SEVERAL of them! Like 20-30 of them! 🤣 And the best part of it is that I signed him up for them under a typo of his name (think Jon Smythe for John Smith) which I knew would bother him because he HATED it when people would misspell or mispronounce his name – because of course, he’s a narcissist!

Read on to find out how this went down.

So I signed him up for them and didn’t hear anything from them, because at this point we were no contact – but I still thought about it at times and giggled to myself or with my husband and friends. At this point it’s pretty much petty revenge I’m thinking, buta little less than a year later – presumably when their year long lease was up – we got word that they’d moved! Same area but yep, they moved! And at first I just thought, “Huh, ok. So they moved,” and didn’t think much more of it. But then one day I remembered all of the stickers and thought about the fact that they had lived in an apartment with a very small community stack of mailboxes, and so I like to think in my head that the stickers (and continuing missives from those 20-30 different companies!) probably had something to do with it!

And she had a lot of reason to believe that it wasn’t just fluke that had made them move.

Especially since my parents are traditionally hoarders and had not one but two different garages in their apartment complex full of their ****. We spent fourteen years at our previous house and only left there because my father was robbed at gunpoint one night, so it would have been a massive undertaking to get them to move. So, I do like to imagine that I’m partly responsible for maybe spooking them a little bit out of their fancy apartment!

It might not be the healthiest way to process her trauma, but if it’s making this woman feel a little better then good for her.

Honestly, her parents deserve a lot worse than a barrage of stickers.

Her therapist, however, is certainly using some unusual tactics!

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person empathised with her trauma.

But others thought that the therapist might not be doing the best job.

And this Redditor explained how problematic this method could be.

It’s great that she’s beginning to feel like she’s getting her own back at her parents, but in reality it’s unlikely this is doing much to help her with her trauma.

In reality, processing anger in relation to trauma is much more complex than just getting your own back by inconveniencing someone.

It’s important that her therapist is doing additional work alongside these strange revenge attempts, if she’s to actually heal from her traumatic childhood.

Because this is unconventional to say the least.

