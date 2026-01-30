Crane Operator Just Wanted To Do His Job, But A Power-Hungry Boss Had Other Ideas

Sometimes you just want to show up, do your job, and go home.

And when others get in the way of that?

It can be really annoying.

So when the crane operator in this story was working on a time-sensitive job and a bureaucrat just kept getting in the way, he tried to just get on with things the best he could.

The higher-ups, however, had other ideas.

Read on to find out how he played a central part in their revenge plot.

Revenge on a bomb squad A long time ago I was working on an upgrade to a bomb squad’s building. We needed to do work that needed a crane. So we had all the work approved and scheduled to go. We rolled up and started our work. I was working as the crane operator. But no sooner than we started setting up, the supervisor of that group/crew came out and started raising all kinds of **** and stopped us from setting up.

Let’s see why he wasn’t letting them set up.

This building had a circular driveway so the their trucks could roll in and out with no issues. But this guy said we were blocking their way out, and that was not acceptable because they were a bomb squad. I pointed at the 100% open driveway and asked what’s wrong with that side? That was it for him he blew a gasket for me questioning him. He wanted his boss, my boss, the contractors, it was a **** show. Now about twenty people in suits showed up to deal with all this. My boss sent us for a long lunch and said he would call when this had been dealt with.

Read on to find out what happened when they were able to start work.

Later, when we were set up and about to start, the boss of the guy who thought he was the boss asked me if my crane could pick up that car over there. I said yes, why? He then asked if I had all the rigging I needed to pick up that car. Yes but why? He then says that was the other guy’s car, and he wanted to know if I could pick it up about five feet off the ground and take another long lunch, his treat.

But what happened next changed everything.

I was like no, we have a ton of work to do. But right about then my phone rang and it was my boss reminding me that part of the contract was to do anything this guy needed while the crane was there. I guess the suits were mad and no one liked the other guy – so this car lift was organized at levels that would have gotten me fired if I didn’t comply. So the car went up, and we left for the rest of the day. Not the complete day, just until the guy had agreed with his boss that he was going to give us an apology.

Let’s see what happened when they went back to the work site.

He got his car back, an hour after his quitting time, and was the nicest person I have ever met from that day until we moved on. This was a government facility. The red tape to set up a crane in the drive way of a bomb squad was thicker than the ice in Antarctica. We only had a few days with crane and this guy cost us a full day. The suits were not happy.

If there’s one thing to learn from this story, it’s this:

Do not mess with those who have access to cranes.

This guy really did learn his lesson.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person approved of the revenge.

While others thought this showed just how awful the guy had been previously too.

Meanwhile, this Redditor explained that these days, something like that just wouldn’t fly.

Imagine that guy’s face when he saw his car dangling from the crane with no operators in sight.

Beyond the health and safety concerns, this would really have taught him a lesson.

And sometimes, people need to learn.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.