January 8, 2026 at 6:55 am

Customers Showed Off The Hobby Lobby Pot That Went Viral For Holiday Decorators

by Matthew Gilligan

plants in a pot

TikTok/@colettexolife/@elainawheel

It’s interesting to see what goes viral on social media because it’s all so RANDOM.

Take what you’re about to see, for instance.

It’s a simple looking pot from Hobby Lobby but, for some reason, it’s become a hot item this holiday season and folks have been talking about it on the social media platform.

This TikTokker showed off their shopping excursion at Hobby Lobby and you better believe they nabbed a pot AND a tree.

@elainawheel

I was heavily ✨INFLUENCED✨ by @Creatively Crisp | Home & DIY. I RAN to @Hobby Lobby to recreate this beautiful combo. TREE SKU: 6329882 VASE SKU: 2493922 #christmasdecor #holidaydecor #viral #hobbylobby #norfolkpine

♬ original sound – Elaina 💕

A woman named Colette showed off her pot with a cedar tree.

Lookin’ good!

@colettexolife

Got this idea from @creatively.crisp and just had to do it 😍😍 I did choose a differnent tiny tree and went with satin ribbon instead! This looks and feels like it should be way more than it was, but it was less than $50 🌲🤎 #christmas #diy #hobbylobby

♬ original sound – bea’s studio | fibre artist

But one TikTokker wasn’t so lucky…

A woman named Evelyn walked into a Hobby Lobby store and said, “Let’s see if they have the vase I need for my tree.”

She checked the shelves in the store but they viral pot was apparently sold out.

Evelyn said the pot was for sale online, so she was going to order one.

@evelynramoz93

I’ve been influenced 🫠@Hobby Lobby #hobbylobby #hobbylobbyfinds #christmas #christmasdecor

♬ original sound – Evelyn

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person shared a photo.

Screenshot 2025 12 28 at 7.36.54 AM Customers Showed Off The Hobby Lobby Pot That Went Viral For Holiday Decorators

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 12 28 at 7.37.05 AM Customers Showed Off The Hobby Lobby Pot That Went Viral For Holiday Decorators

And this TikTok user is doing a U-turn!

Screenshot 2025 12 28 at 7.37.37 AM Customers Showed Off The Hobby Lobby Pot That Went Viral For Holiday Decorators

Grab one of these if you can find them in stores!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter