Dad Gets Angry At His Wife For Bringing Her Crochet Supplies To Thanksgiving Dinner, But Their Daughter Takes Her Side

by Ashley Ashbee

Young woman looking pensive in the backseat of a car

Pexels/Reddit

There are many contrasting opinions about many rules of manners and some people are passionate about their position.

See why this Thanksgiving got off on the wrong foot because of one of these disagreements.

AITA for saying to my sister that it isn’t rude to crochet at Thanksgiving

My mom started crocheting on the way to the gathering and my dad started yelling at her, asking why is she bringing that, to have some manners and that to think of the people that’s going to be there.

My mom said it isn’t like she’s doing anything wrong in nature, and nothing distracting or bad.

Unfortunately, it was a lost cause.

But my dad wasn’t having it, and was still hammering my mom on it.

My sister said she can understand both sides, but more of my dad’s.

She said since its an event, people are supposed to talk there and not be disrespectful and do your own thing. She said its not our house to be doing that.

But this kid tried to build the case, anyway.

I said this event is made up of our family, no strangers or anything. At a wedding i can sort of understand to not do it, but even still I don’t think its wrong to do it at family gatherings.

I’m with my mom on this one.

AITA for having this point of view? That crochet can be done anywhere, that it isn’t rude and it doesn’t harm anyone.

Here is what people are saying.

I bet! It’s bonding time!

Yes, better than political arguments!

Tactile activities help you think if your brain is wired that way.

He sounds like a narcissist.

What a peach, this guy is.

