Daughter Had A Terrible Childhood, And Is Now Outraged Her Mom Expects Her To Wait On Her Hand And A Foot
Some parents are profoundly entitled and lazy and it only gets worse with age. It’s especially infuriating for the kids if she had not been a good mom.
See why this woman is disgusted with her mom’s expectations.
AITAH For telling my mum its not her children’s job to look after her
My mum has always thought her children should look after her when she was old and she would often say she had children so they would look after her.
She is under 70, has no other family, obviously not her fault, but also no friends due to how she treats and talks to people.
This poor treatment includes her kids.
My dad died earlier in the year and it was a horrible time for everyone. However, my mum was no help to anyone.
She refused to get involved in emptying his house, contacting a funeral director, making arrangements etc. This was all left to me and my siblings.
The only thing she was interested in was how much money was involved, how much was in his banks, his life insurance etc. and how no one was going to have any as it was all here.
My parents were separated, there was no will left behind and my dad would hide money due to my mum always asking / demanding it off him and throwing a tantrum, yes a full blown crying tantrum if he said no.
She’s being ridiculous.
Recently my mum has been making comments that her children should be looking after her. She doesn’t mean checking in on her, making sure she’s ok. She actually wants us to look after her.
This is a woman who will make contact when her bins need taking out and will have 3/4 bags in the kitchen waiting for someone to come down and do this for her.
During one of her latest “My kids should be looking after me” rants I questioned why they would want to do that when she didn’t look after her children when we were younger.
There is little incentive to care for her…
While we were never taken away, the childhood home was horrible to live in. Our parents were major alcoholics, and our home life was filled with emotional neglect, verbal abuse and threats, and physical abuse to us.
I pointed out her children both suffer from longterm depression, are currently in therapy, and have both been diagnosed with complex PTSD from our childhood.
AITA for telling my mum its not her children’s job to take care of her now she’s a widow?
Here is what folks are saying.
SO toxic!
Not easy, though.
Indeed. I don’t get why she didn’t plan.
Good question. The entitlement baffles me.
I’m glad they are in therapy. Yikes.
