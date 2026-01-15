Delivery Driver Breaks The Rules To Prioritize Efficiency, So When His Supervisor Calls Him Out On Speeding, He Slows Way Down

Imagine being a delivery driver. If you were given a rulebook to follow, would you follow everything exactly as written, or would you break the rules if you knew they’d help you get your job done faster?

Supervisor gave me a verbal warning for being their best employee, and then complain that I’m following the rules as a result? Fine, let me talk to YOUR supervisor. Setup: Back in 2018 I started working at a delivery company. When I started working they gave me a rule book that stated that all drivers cannot exceed 5mph over the designated speed limit; All drivers were required to take their lunch breaks (30 minutes unpaid) on the way back to our facility at the end of their first run (most drivers had 2 runs in a day); And we were also required to load our vans ourselves in the morning and unload any undelivered items when we got back. Our delivery vans were equipped with trackers that monitored our speed and would beep loudly if you went over 74mph.

Malicious Compliance: I had been working at this company for over a year without any issue, and I had quickly became one of the more valuable drivers by taking on extra runs and staying late to help out other drivers. Most of the time my delivery routs took me on highways that were listed at 65mph, but if I was covering another drivers route, there was a chance that the highways were listed at 55mph. I was the driver that finished their runs in record time by not taking my lunch break and driving just under the van trackers’ max speed trigger even if it meant going 20mph above the listed speed limit. I did this because our company prided itself on having fast response time on same day deliveries, and my supervisors turned a blind eye to my speeding.

That is, until they gave me a verbal warning about speeding. I’m not sure what happened to make them change, all I know is that as soon as I got the warning, I initiated malicious compliance mode. I started doing everything by the book. I drove at exactly the listed speed limit, and started taking my lunch breaks.

My efficiency tanked and the company was falling behind on deliveries because I wasn’t there to take on any last minute orders so they had to hire more drivers. I would just sit in a parking lot somewhere listening to reddit stories on YouTube during the entirety of my lunch breaks. And to make things even better, if there were slower vehicles on the highway I would make sure to stay behind them and drive at their speed, even if it meant driving at 10-20mph under the speed limit.

Fallout: My supervisors were extremely ticked off at me for causing them so many issues, but they couldn’t really do anything about it. And oh boy did they try. They tried changing my routes, giving me only one run for the day, and telling me that I was required to take my lunch break after I returned from my run. I ended up getting them off my back by going to my supervisors’ supervisor and explaining everything to them, which in turn basically made me untouchable to my supervisors. I simply continued following the rules and if I ended up with overtime because of it, oh well. That’s on the supervisors head not mine.

