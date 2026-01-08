Emergency Babysitter Answered A Last-Minute Call For Help From A Friend, But A Random Illness Turned A Favor Into A Firm No

There’s a fine line between being reliable and being reckless.

One longtime standby babysitter finds herself caught between helping a friend in a pinch and drawing a very real line when a “quick favor” turns into watching a vomiting child.

I cancelled babysitting because the kid was sick I’m the emergency babysitter for my friend’s rambunctious 8-year-old kid. She had to go out of town suddenly and gave my information to her husband just in case.

He calls in the afternoon and asks me to babysit that evening, as he wants to go to his work and check on things (he owns a bar). I agree and cancel the plans I had.

Then, as I’m leaving my house to go over, he calls and tells me the kid is throwing up and asks if I can still come over but just wear a mask. I panic and say I’ll call him right back.

My husband reminds me that his parents are coming in the next day, and they are older and really can’t get sick. Plus, while I’m not immunocompromised (y’all the real heroes), whenever I get sick I get REALLY sick and sometimes even end up in the hospital, when other people who have the same thing are just fine.

So I call him back and explain that my in-laws are coming in tomorrow and I can’t risk their health by exposing them to kid germs. He is really frustrated and complains about what good I am as an emergency babysitter if I don’t even help when they need me.

I feel really bad, but a vomiting kid feels like an okay line to draw. AITAH?

