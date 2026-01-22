Employee Asked If She Could Bring Her Child To The Manufacturing Office, But Her Manager Felt Like She Was Put On The Spot

Workplace safety rules exist for a reason.

This woman manages an industrial manufacturing company.

One of the employees asked her if she could bring her child to the office.

She felt like she was put on the spot because the request was too sudden.

AITAH for not allowing an employee to bring her child to work? I manage a light industrial manufacturing company. Last week was a slow week because of Christmas. Due to family plans, an employee asked if she could have her seven-year-old child at the office. She asked about bringing the child that same day.

This woman felt like she was put on the spot.

I felt like I was put on the spot. She said she thought it would be okay. She said it was a slow week. But I told the employee no.

She didn’t want any liability.

I do not want the liability. God forbid the child gets hurt. The company could be in a lot of legal trouble. I have to think about the well-being of all the employees. I cannot think about just one person.

So now, she’s wondering if she was the bad guy.

Of course, she did not hear the answer she wanted. So now, I am the bad guy. AITA?

Nothing says “holiday cheer” like being blamed for following the rules.

