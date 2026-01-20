Employee Was Criticized For Not Telling A Full Patient’s Info To A Senior Resident, So She Changed Her Strategy Until The Senior Gave Up

Have you ever encountered a senior staff member who’s so rude, you want to beat them at their own game?

In this story, a new resident in a health clinic reports to a senior resident who wasn’t treating her well.

She got criticized for not telling the full case information of each patient.

So, she switched strategies and maliciously complied with what was instructed to her.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Why arent you informing the case in full detail? That’s what my senior said when we got a query about stuff. It was about why I didn’t inform the theatre anaesthetist about SAH and emphysema in the same patient. Both conditions rendered spinal and general anaesthesia undesirable. I had no idea since I was the fresher resident out here.

This employee noticed that the senior resident wouldn’t talk to her.

This lady was a silent person. She dumped all her allotted work on me. She badmouthed me for every small mistake. She seemed like she’s not talking just to me.

She was told to “dump” information about patients’ cases.

All my friends never complained about her being silent. I tried telling her that asking about her doubts is the best method. She didn’t want to listen. Well, I got the excuse to infodump about cases I was seeing in anaesthesia assessment. Infodump, I did.

So she did, until her senior told her to stop doing it.

Every time I phoned her to ask a doubt, I would tell her stuff in excruciating detail. I wasted her time and my time, too. At first, it seemed like she would fare. But she underestimated my nerdiness. At the end of the fifth case, she asked me to cut to the chase for future doubts. To be honest, I was pretty disappointed.

