Entitled HOA Members Accused A Homeowner Of Reckless Driving, But They Backtracked After Seeing Sixty Days Of Video Evidence

Most neighborhood disputes start small, but spiral into something much bigger.

Things in one HOA community escalated fast when some parents decided traffic laws didn’t apply during school pickup.

But when a local homeowner spoke up expecting a civil conversation, they got accusations and pushback instead.

Keep reading for the full story.

Rule apply for thee but not for me I live in an HOA community. We have issues with young people and people who don’t care speeding through the roads, especially near bus stops.

But lately, there’s a new problem on this homeowner’s mind.

Recently, there have been people, mostly outside the HOA, who come and block the exit by lining up and parking at the stop sign to pick up their kids. They will park there for 10–15 minutes. Multiple people have almost been hit trying to go around. Note, there are plenty of spaces to park inside, but it would require kids to walk an extra 30–50 feet or parents to drive up when the bus gets there.

So when they tried to bring up this issue at the next HOA meeting, the parents immediately got defensive.

In our local HOA community, I made a comment that people need to follow the rules of the road, and dropping off or picking up kids is no excuse. Oh, parents got all up in arms saying it was okay, and people can use different entrances.

This homeowner raised a hypothetical to prove their point.

I made an offhanded comment about how if it’s okay to break the laws just to pick up a kid, then no one would mind me speeding. I was trying to argue: why do one set of people get to break the laws but others can’t?

But that’s when the false accusations started.

One person tried to jump in and argue that I speed, careening around curves, slamming my brakes, and blowing through stop signs. I warned them that wasn’t true and that I had security footage of the location and the only exit I use since my house was right there. They didn’t believe me.

Luckily, this homeowner was prepared.

I posted a video of me driving and said I had 60 days’ worth of footage. They completely changed their tune and apologized, alleging they thought I was someone else. But it was ridiculous the amount of people who were defending others breaking the rules all because they were somehow “special parents.” Parents like me didn’t qualify.

Turns out false confidence fades quickly when presented with facts.

