Film Student Backed Out Of Doing A Group Project With A Friend Because She Didn’t Contribute Anything, But Now She Blames Herself For Her Failing Grade

Group projects are inherently more stressful than independent ones because you are relying on someone else to succeed.

The person in this story took matters into her own hands. See how that turned out.

AITAH for being the reason my friend failed a final when I could’ve given them credits on my school project? I’m a film major and so is my friend from high school. We have been friends for years and taken many film courses together, which have been great. This semester we took a cinematography course together and towards the end of the semester we agreed to work on our final film project together. We came up with a few concepts but never solidified an idea.

This was a bad omen.

A couple weeks went by and I began to worry since we didn’t have a storyline yet. So, I came up with an entire storyline and texted it to her but received no response. Another week went by. I suddenly received a text from her saying: “All cameras are checked out until literally the week our project is due.” “Make a booking ASAP!” I saw this and thought, isn’t this a group project? Why does she want ME to book the camera equipment? I then reply: “I’m lowkey gonna make a film on my own.” Another week goes by and I email my professor I’m now working alone. I make a camera equipment booking and planned on making a home video styled film for my Dad. This became something very sentimental to me and I spent an entire weekend filming and editing it.

After that, the inevitable happened.

I then suddenly receive a text right after editing and filming it all on my own: “Queen i beg u to say i helped u on the film bro😔 or imma get an F” To that I end up replying: “In the kindest way possible no. I decided to work alone because we weren’t getting anything done and this is a personal project that I’m dedicating my time to.” She hasn’t replied to me since and it’s very clear she’s upset since she failed the final project, worth 30% of our grade. She was the only one in class who didn’t show up when we screened our projects. I know she blames me. I just felt extremely disrespected and almost like if I said yes, I’d be a pushover. I definitely feel bad that she failed but sad that she relied on me to pass.

Here is what folks are saying.

I hate that she blames herself.

Yep. It doesn’t mean ride on someone’s coattails.

Nice idea!

It’s a terrible thing to do anyone, especially a friend.

No because it’s dishonest and enables entitlement.

Some friend!

