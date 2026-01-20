Front Desk Hotel Employee Is Constantly Yelled At By Guests For Not Having Amenities, But The Only Reason They’re Exasperated Is Because They Don’t Do Their Research

It’s amazing how many customers think workers have the autonomy to go against company policy whenever a customer asks them, too.

I don’t know why people feel like it is the hotel’s fault that they didn’t check the style/amenities/details of the property before booking. It seems that the moment you book a reservation you become so incompetent like it took all your brain cells to book the room.

I would think if you need a certain accommodation, ESPECIALLY if you or someone you are traveling with has a disability, you should check that the property has it before you pay hundreds of dollars only to feel stiffed when they can’t accommodate you because you made NO effort to check if they could. I read a review from someone who was angry that we didn’t have elevators (even though we are a last minute budget motel-style property). He said it would affect anyone who needed a handicapped room/lower level room. I agree that society should normalize accessibility everywhere, but there are usually pictures of the hotel’s exterior and interiors and a phone number to call and ask before you book. That’s apparently asking too much though. Another review rated us low because our hotel was next to the highway and you could hear cars and construction. If only that could be resolved by checking where the property is located…Before you BOOK!!!

Earlier this year I had an elderly man throwing a 30 minute fit because the property was motel-style, which he said he could not stay because it was a security risk. He usually stays on high floors and we only have 2. Our policy is we cannot cancel reservations the day of, so he was angry that he would still be charged for being a no-show. I was fighting a pounding headache by the end of it, which basically was me outright telling the guest that it is his responsibility to ensure the property fits his needs and I could do nothing for him. Turns out his wife had booked the room, but instead he took it out on me.

Awesome. Please, I am begging any guest reading this, if you need an accommodation, TELL US BEFOREHAND. If you’re not sure about something, CALL THE NUMBER OR EMAIL US and we can check it for you before you book. You are capable of making the reservation online/through the phone, so don’t blame us for your lack of preparation!

