Boyfriend Went Above And Beyond To Protect His Ex Girlfriend, And Now He’s Wondering Why His Current Girlfriend Is Upset

You usually don’t see your ex very often, especially if you have a new girlfriend, and if you do see them, the interactions should be kept brief.

What would you do if you saw your ex being mistreated by her new boyfriend?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he stepped in and stopped the new boyfriend, took his ex home, and then drove her 7 hours to her parents, and now he is wondering why his girlfriend is upset about it.

AITAH to my girlfriend for allowing my ex to stay at mine and for driving her 7 hours to her parents home. I’m 23. I broke up with my ex (25) two years ago. I’m with my current girlfriend (27) for over a year.

I was out with some lads, and I saw my ex with her new boyfriend. He was shoving her and called her a slag and other stuff. I went over and broke it up and took her back to mine.

I would not be ok with this if my wife did it.

I live with 3 mates so I wasn’t alone with her. I let her sleep in my bed and I slept on the couch. I did tell my gf and she didn’t really react. She is a mess. Her whole life is a mess. Not just her relationship.

Why is he getting involved?

I told my ex I was taking her home to her parents. She didn’t really argue. It was a 7-hour journey. Her dad thanked me, and he took me out for a meal to chat to me.

That was nice of the dad to show his appreciation.

He handed me a couple of hundred for doing what I did. He said maybe get a hotel and don’t do the full 7 hours back down this evening. I did get a hotel.

I can certainly see why his girlfriend was upset.

When I came back, my girlfriend, in front of my mates and hers, asked why did you feel the need to help her. She’s not your responsibility. I said if it was one of my sisters I’d want their ex to do it. She was really angry, and she asked did I cheat. I said no.

A very reasonable question.

She said how can I believe you. I said let’s talk about it later in private. She kept talking saying why break up with her if you were just going to run back to her. One of my mates spoke up and said that I had slept on the couch.

I mean, she isn’t wrong. But a trip isn’t the same either.

She said men will stick together. She asked me what I would think if she went on a romantic trip with her ex. I said it wasn’t a romantic trip and that it’d be sick if she got with her vulnerable ex.

They both need to calm down before talking about this again.

She stormed out. She hasn’t spoken to me in a couple of days since. Was I the AH for how I helped my ex.

Yes, he is absolutely out of line for doing this.

Even if he felt he had to help his ex (which is not true) he should have brought his girlfriend along to ensure she was comfortable. His obligations are to her, not his ex.

This is the obvious answer.

He was way out of line.

The trust is definitely broken.

Yup, his ex isn’t his problem anymore.

He went way too far with it.

He was clearly in the wrong for this, and I wouldn’t be surprised if his girlfriend breaks up with him.

