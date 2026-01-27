January 27, 2026 at 7:48 am

Her Husband Was Dropping Hints That He Didn’t Like This Woman’s Background Noise, And He Blew Up When She Didn’t Pick Up On It

Agitated man talking to a woman at home

Some people would rather drop hints than communicate directly.

This woman was playing an “ambient” audio when her husband came in and started hinting that the noise was bothering him. When she didn’t notice, he got furious.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not picking up that my husband hates my “ambient” audio?

I (32F) was reading in one room of our house when my husband (33M) came in from another room to chat about something.

I was playing one of those “ambient” soundtracks on YouTube.

This particular one sounds like typing. I get it’s not for everyone, but I find it relaxing.

My husband asked what the audio was, and I told him. He seemed to think it was strange, but we moved on and kept chatting.

Her husband got mad because she didn’t notice his discomfort.

I didn’t notice anything amiss, but a few minutes later, he eventually got a really concerned look on his face.

I asked him what was wrong, and he said that the audio was extremely annoying, and asked me to turn it off, which I did.

Now, he’s mad at me because he says he glanced repeatedly at the speaker, expecting me to “get the hint” that the audio was bothering him.

I really didn’t notice.

AITA?

Husband should’ve just said what’s on his mind in the first place.

Let’s read what other people in the comments are saying.

This person is calling the husband childish.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 3.18.32 PM Her Husband Was Dropping Hints That He Didnt Like This Womans Background Noise, And He Blew Up When She Didnt Pick Up On It

This user makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 3.18.58 PM Her Husband Was Dropping Hints That He Didnt Like This Womans Background Noise, And He Blew Up When She Didnt Pick Up On It

Another reader chimes in.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 3.19.24 PM Her Husband Was Dropping Hints That He Didnt Like This Womans Background Noise, And He Blew Up When She Didnt Pick Up On It

Another one calls out the husband.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 3.19.45 PM Her Husband Was Dropping Hints That He Didnt Like This Womans Background Noise, And He Blew Up When She Didnt Pick Up On It

And people are taking her side.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 3.20.12 PM Her Husband Was Dropping Hints That He Didnt Like This Womans Background Noise, And He Blew Up When She Didnt Pick Up On It

Communication is key in any relationship.

