Her Sister Never Missed A Chance To Trash Talk Her, So She Started Rubbing Her Accomplishments In Her Face

It always feels good to show up your haters, especially ones that are in your own family.

How would you handle your sister trying to discredit your accomplishments to everyone she meets? One woman recently reveled in her act of petty revenge towards hers on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

Sister didn’t think I earned my job Very small, but was satisfying. This was a few years back now, but I got a job with the same company my aunt was working at at the time, just different departments. She retired later that year, but I’m still working at this company.

Good to keep it in the family if you can.

Boss man was reluctant to hire me, a tiny woman, to work at a men’s rehab, but I proved I was worth keeping. I’ve literally saved three lives at this job. My oldest sister, who has always been stuck-up, starting talking smack one fine day about how my aunt “bought” this job for me. Mind you, she was unemployed at the time, and had been for two years. And my aunt, while well-liked and established at this company, was not a high rank, and had no say whatsoever in hiring.

It’s usually about who you know, but maybe not here.

She literally just provided a reference. And she, you know, left. And then it just so happened that I got voted employee of the month.

Seems like a reward well-earned!

I got a cheap printed certificate and a $20 Walmart card, wooo. I didn’t really care about the award, but boy leaving that piece of paper on the counter where my sister could see it… mmm. Tasty. Interestingly enough, she never said anything about my job being “bought” for me again. Nowadays, she is once again unemployed while I have kept this job for EIGHT YEARS.

