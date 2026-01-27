High Earning Father Tried To Opt Out Of Parenting Duties To Help His Wife, But One Planned Vacation Turned Into A Relationship Reckoning

Marriage often turns everyday responsibilities into quiet power struggles.

One husband believed earning more money than his wife excused him from doing his fair share of parenting for a weekend.

It set the stage for a fight that would expose how differently he and his wife viewed work, sacrifice, and their entire partnership.

AITA for not babysitting the kids for a weekend Me (36M) and my wife (32F) have two kids, ages 5 and 8. I work full time and make close to six figures.

In his eyes, they both support the family in different ways — his being the most important, of course.

My wife works part time and brings in less than $40k a year. She takes care of the kids most of the time while I bring in the money. Recently, she planned a girls’ trip for a weekend from Friday night to Monday and says I have to watch the kids for the weekend. I think this is crazy because she is better with kids as a mother.

He also goes as far to suggest she doesn’t really deserve a vacation.

Since I work so much, I feel I should be the one going on vacation. She says that I don’t know how hard it is taking care of the kids and went on a whiny rant about how she has to take them to school, pack lunches, and help with homework. But I work longer than her, so I think I have it harder.

Now he’s pretty much refusing to help her out.

I shouldn’t have to babysit the kids so my wife can be lazy and have fun when she does half of the work I do. I can take off work for Monday to babysit the kids, but I don’t want to so I can prove a point. She says I’m controlling, and selfish, but I disagree. So AITA?

Does this logic really check out?

This father is about to get an earful from the people of Reddit.

It’s not really even babysitting if you’re just doing your normal parental duties.

He needs to stop viewing this as a favor and start viewing it as a duty.

Just because he makes more money than his wife doesn’t mean he can slack off on the parenting.

It’s clear this guy has a real chip on his shoulder.

This argument left this couple with a lot more to think about than just a weekend girl’s trip.

Parenting isn’t optional — no matter how much money you make.

