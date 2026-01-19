His Stepdad Always Disparaged His Biological Dad, So This Young Man Snapped Back And Blamed His Stepdad For His Bad Childhood

A stepson and stepdad’s relationship can be complicated.

This young man got fed up with his jealous stepfather always criticizing his biological dad, so he answered back and told his stepdad that he doesn’t like him for giving him a bad childhood.

Read the full story below.

AITA for telling my step dad I don’t like him .

I (15M) have little to no love for my stepdad (50M). I’ve lived with my stepdad since I was young, and he’s never been the father he says he is.

Before you ask, I have an amazing relationship with my biological father, and I talk to him every day and visit him every holiday break.

Anyway, ever since I was young, my stepdad has tried to replace my own father, and at one point, when I was 6, he didn’t let me talk to my dad cause of his jealousy.

My stepdad has 2 kids of his own, and my half-sibling, whom he treats 100x better than me.

I understand that those are his biological kids, but every time I need something from him, he says he’s not my dad and to ask MY dad.

But every time I get in any trouble with my mom, he talks with me and says, “I am your dad, and I didn’t raise you to be like this to your mom.” And I always remind him that he’s not my dad and that the only thing he did was watch me grow up.

He gets upset and says that my dad is barely in my life, and he is only there when he remembers he has kids.