His Stepdad Always Disparaged His Biological Dad, So This Young Man Snapped Back And Blamed His Stepdad For His Bad Childhood
A stepson and stepdad’s relationship can be complicated.
This young man got fed up with his jealous stepfather always criticizing his biological dad, so he answered back and told his stepdad that he doesn’t like him for giving him a bad childhood.
Read the full story below.
AITA for telling my step dad I don’t like him .
I (15M) have little to no love for my stepdad (50M). I’ve lived with my stepdad since I was young, and he’s never been the father he says he is.
Before you ask, I have an amazing relationship with my biological father, and I talk to him every day and visit him every holiday break.
Anyway, ever since I was young, my stepdad has tried to replace my own father, and at one point, when I was 6, he didn’t let me talk to my dad cause of his jealousy.
My stepdad has 2 kids of his own, and my half-sibling, whom he treats 100x better than me.
I understand that those are his biological kids, but every time I need something from him, he says he’s not my dad and to ask MY dad.
But every time I get in any trouble with my mom, he talks with me and says, “I am your dad, and I didn’t raise you to be like this to your mom.” And I always remind him that he’s not my dad and that the only thing he did was watch me grow up.
He gets upset and says that my dad is barely in my life, and he is only there when he remembers he has kids.
This young man has had enough of his stepdad criticizing his biological dad.
The last time he did this, I was already having a bad day, and it was my last straw, so I told him again that he’s not my dad and that I didn’t like or love him because all he did was give me a bad childhood.
He got quiet and just walked away. A few minutes later, my mom called me, yelling that what I said to my ‘dad’ really hurt his feelings and that I have two dads (him and my actual dad).
I yelled at her, saying that my biological father wasn’t the one who gave me a bad childhood.
She hung up, and I got in trouble after. But I still stood by what I said.
So, AITA for telling my stepdad I don’t like him?
Stepdad needs to step up his dad game if he wants to be considered a real dad.
Other people in the comments are chiming in.
This one is calling out the stepdad.
Some wise advice from this user.
This person is piping up.
Another valid observation.
And more people are taking his side.
Toxic parenting does not deserve any love.
If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.