Homeowner Was Denied HOA Membership, And It Became Satisfying When A Member Harassed Them Over A Garden, And They Told Them They Had No Authority Over Them

Homeownership is supposed to come with a sense of freedom, not surprise rulebooks.

But when one family’s harmless front-yard garden attracted relentless complaints from a neighborhood HOA, it set the stage for a confrontation that was years in the making.

HOA About 10 years ago, my wife and I moved to the suburbs to raise our kids. One of the first things we noticed was that our neighborhood had a community pool. However, you had to be a member of the HOA to use it.

Once we moved in, I contacted them to join and was told they were “not accepting new members.” I was surprised, to say the least, since I was offering them free money, but whatever. Fast forward three or four years, and my wife and I had completely forgotten about that interaction.

My wife had taken up gardening as a hobby and was getting quite good at it, but our backyard was extremely shady. After many attempts, we decided to put in a raised-bed garden in the front yard. We did our research and confirmed it was not illegal to do so in our city, so I built her one. It came out great.

Our front yard looked like something from a magazine, all due to her hard work, not my skill. Many people made a point to walk by and admire it, and the neighborhood kids loved snatching berries as they played nearby. Perfect, right? That’s when the calls started.

The city inspector began showing up weekly because someone kept reporting our garden. Every time he came by, we asked if it needed to be taken down or if it was illegal, and every time he said no.

After a while, we got tired of this game and a little upset that whoever it was wouldn’t come talk to us in person. So we filed a Freedom of Information Act request to get the name of whoever was behind the complaints so we could confront them.

Once the request was submitted, we never heard back from the city. The anonymous calls reporting our garden also stopped. That would have been the end of it, but our anonymous friend couldn’t leave well enough alone.

A couple of weeks later, I received a call from what sounded like an older woman. “Hello,” she said. “I’m sorry to tell you that you’re going to have to remove your front-yard garden.” “Who is this?” I asked.

“That doesn’t matter. You need to remove it right away.” “If you actually want anything to happen, it absolutely does matter,” I said. “It’s not against any city law or regulation, and we’re not taking it out unless you can provide a lot more information.” “It is against HOA rules,” she said. “You cannot have a front-yard garden in this area per the HOA.”

That’s when I realized she was part of the same HOA that had rejected my offer to pay them to join years earlier. Happily, and with a grin on my face, I explained this to her. I could almost hear the color draining from her face when she realized who I was. Needless to say, the garden is bigger today than it ever has been. We even threw a couple of kid playhouses up there too—because why not?

