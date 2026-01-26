Husband Just Had Surgery, But His Wife Told Him The Recovery Would Take Much Longer Than The Doctor Said It Should

Medical emergencies can be very scary and everyone handles them differently, but it is important to put the recovery of the patient first.

What would you do if your dad had surgery, and now your mom was freaking out and anticipating the worst even though the doctors gave a positive prognosis?

That is what happened to the son in this story, so when mom tried to tell dad that recovery would be highly difficult, he corrected her, and now mom kicked him out of the hospital.

AITA for correcting my mom about my Dad’s recovery at the hospital when I only had 5 mins with him Two weeks ago, my 20F brother, 17M, who is a college-bound baseball player, was throwing BP with our dad, 48M.

The net was incorrectly placed, which resulted in my brother hitting a ball going about 95mph into our father’s face. Luckily it hit him in the cheek so no TBI. Long story short due to doctors and insurance being the worst, my dad finally got his surgery yesterday.

They are just worried about him.

During the surgery my mom 49F and grandmother late 60’sF were being very hyperbolic talking about all the worst-case scenarios. My mom is very anxious person, so I understand that she just like that. I’ve been dealing with it my whole life.

I doubt that Dad would even want this.

They were also talking about how my brother, who already feels guilty is around way to many people, and implying he should stop going to practices and what not. Once the surgery was over the doctor came to the waiting room and mentioned that they had done a bone graft.

It will be a difficult recovery, but manageable.

My mother was apparently under the impression that we were only putting plates in his face. The doctor explained that it will take UP TO six months to heals but my dad should be eating normally in six weeks and like 80% percent of the healing is done. After he leaves, my mom and grandma get on chatGPT to get more info and start believing what it says over the literal doctor.

Doctors don’t know everything, and AI can be a helpful tool.

I tell them that that’s not what the doctor said and we should probably trust him. My mom tells me I don’t know because I’m not doing the research. I’m getting upset already, so I go for a walk.

I’ve always thought these rules were silly.

Not long after I come back the doctors were going to allow me and my brother to see him for about 5 minutes the hospital has a rule technically can only have one person in their recovery room, however they were going to let us come in for a little bit. While in there, my dad still very drowsy, asks a question about his healing/the bone graft and how long it will be until he can eat normally, my mom tells him it will take at least six months to recover and that’s if it even takes and it might not.

I chime in and tell him that he should be able to eat normally about six weeks. My mom gets upset with me telling me to stop correcting her and to just leave.

They both need to take a step back.

I don’t want to argue with her, but my dad keeps on telling her to stop when he isn’t even supposed to be speaking, she’s telling me to just leave I start to but then my dad tells me to come back. After we do leave the room my brother and go home because we wouldn’t be able to see him for the rest of the night and my mom and I don’t say anything to each other but she is acting normal today. AITA?

It is a difficult situation and everyone handles this type of stress differently, so it is important to be patient. That said, the mom shouldn’t make him nervous unnecessarily.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

No doctor can know as much as the compiled knowledge of all the Internet. But the internet doesn’t have the specific details of an individual case. So, use both!

AI is a research tool though, and PupMed is for studies.

AI tools are extremely helpful.

I agree with this commenter.

This is good advice.

Now is not the time to argue in front of Dad.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.