‘I didn’t expire. I’m excited for next year.’ – Achievement Cakes Are A Popular Way For People To Congratulate Themselves On TikTok

Go on with your bad self!

Hey, things are tough out there right now, and we could all use a little bit of extra encouragement…and that’s why “Achievement Cakes” are making folks feel better about themselves.

People posted videos on TikTok with their homemade cakes and told viewers about the accomplishments they’re proud of from 2025.

A 95-year-old grandma posted a video and told viewers, “I didn’t expire. I’m excited for next year.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I think I slayed 2025, what about you?”

A young woman named Lanie showed viewers her “Achievement Cake” and said, “I rarely acknowledge my own accomplishments, probably because I think that other people might think that they’re really small, but they’re very big to me.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Felt like a failure more times than I wanted to, but man we did some big things this year.”

And a grandpa named Frank told folks on TikTok, “This year I got to walk my daughter down the aisle. I got to celebrate my 80th birthday.”

He added, “And I had to learn how to walk again without a stick after I broke my hip.”

In the video’s caption, Frank wrote, “So many things to be grateful for, let’s have an amazing 2026.”

Right back at ya, Frank!

Treat yourself AND congratulate yourself!

