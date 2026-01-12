January 12, 2026 at 6:55 am

‘I never knew this. And it makes so much sense now.’ – A Mom Learned The Differences In Kids’ Clothes When She Shopped For Her Two-Year-Old Daughter

by Matthew Gilligan

Those kids’ clothes sizes can be pretty confusing, huh?

You can say that again!

And if you’ve ever been embarrassed about feeling that way, YOU’RE NOT ALONE.

A mom named Winnie told TikTok viewers that she learned the difference between sizes when she shopped for clothes for her 2-year-old daughter.

Winnie told viewers, “I learned something yesterday at Target that they don’t tell moms. And I was shocked to learn this, so I wanted to share it. I was in the baby/toddler section yesterday shopping for my daughter. There was an associate there and I couldn’t find something, so they were helping me.”

She continued, “We started talking about sizing, and I was just like, 24 months or 2T, she’s 2.”

But she was in for a surprise.

Winnie said, “And they explain to me the difference, which I never really thought about before. But now it makes sense. So when things are in months, like up to 24 months, it is around the assumption that your baby is wearing a diaper.”

Winnie continued, “So the cut is slightly different. When it gets to T like a 2T or a 3T, the assumption is they’re no longer wearing a diaper, so they’re in underwear. And so the cut is different from that perspective.”

She added “Obviously, they don’t have a handbook for parents, but I never knew this. And it makes so much sense now.”

She asked viewers, “Is this something you knew?”

Take a look at the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer learned something new.

And this individual spoke up.

Well, you learn something new every day…

