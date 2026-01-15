January 15, 2026 at 2:49 am

‘I’m shaking right now.’- Goodwill Store Customer Found Thousands Of Dollars In The Piggy Bank She Bought At One Of Their Stores

by Matthew Gilligan

We all have lucky days once in a while, and this woman hit the jackpot!

Her name is Katrina and she showed TikTokkers how she got a huge surprise when she looked inside the vintage piggy bank she bought from a Goodwill store.

In the video, Katrina pulled plastic bags out of the opening in the piggy bank.

And after the last bag was removed, she noticed something else was inside.

Katrina said, “No freaking way! Do you see that?”

The TikTokker pulled out wads of cash and said, “I’m shaking right now.”

And it was quite a haul!

Katrina told viewers, “I am shocked right now. I just counted all of this money, and there is $2,028 that was inside this piggy bank.”

That is awesome!

Let’s take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

Jeez, talk about a lucky score!

