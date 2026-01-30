January 30, 2026 at 6:55 am

‘It’s gonna be a good day.’ – A Dad Documents His 18-Month-Old’s Son Daily Routine And Viewers Are All About It

by Matthew Gilligan

little boy sitting on a driveway

TikTok/@obrienbois

Are you in the mood for some cuteness overload?!?!

Well, you better believe that you’re in the right place!

A dad named Chris posts videos of his 18-month-old Cooper’s morning routine and folks on TikTok are smitten with the little fella.

Cooper enjoys sitting on the stoop outside the family’s home and watching cars drive by, and Chris narrates what he’s up to.

In the first video, Chris told viewers that Cooper slept in that day and he was currently hanging out on the wet stoop.

He wrote in the video’s caption, “It’s Tuesday and Coop’s back on the stoop two days in a row!”

@obrienbois

It’s Tuesday and Coop’s back on the stoop two days in a row!

♬ original sound – obrienbois

In this video, Cooper had a chair to sit in because the stoop was once again wet, and he took his sweet time easing into it.

The little boy also had his water handy and Chris told viewers in his caption, “Coop stays hydrated at all times! No rush this morning. We’ll be here.”

@obrienbois

Coop stays hydrated at all times! No rush this morning. We’ll be here 🫡

♬ original sound – obrienbois

In another video, Chris told viewers, “It’s gonna be a good day.”

@obrienbois

A little off course but we made it work! We’ll be here 🫡 @Once Upon a Farm #ofarmpartner

♬ original sound – obrienbois

And here’s another video showing Coop in action.

What an adorable little fella!

@obrienbois

Coop with the fake out this morning!

♬ original sound – obrienbois

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person has a good idea.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 1.09.07 PM Its gonna be a good day. A Dad Documents His 18 Month Olds Son Daily Routine And Viewers Are All About It

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 1.09.49 PM Its gonna be a good day. A Dad Documents His 18 Month Olds Son Daily Routine And Viewers Are All About It

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 1.10.03 PM Its gonna be a good day. A Dad Documents His 18 Month Olds Son Daily Routine And Viewers Are All About It

This little kid is a big hit on TikTok!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter