‘It’s gonna be a good day.’ – A Dad Documents His 18-Month-Old’s Son Daily Routine And Viewers Are All About It

A dad named Chris posts videos of his 18-month-old Cooper’s morning routine and folks on TikTok are smitten with the little fella.

Cooper enjoys sitting on the stoop outside the family’s home and watching cars drive by, and Chris narrates what he’s up to.

In the first video, Chris told viewers that Cooper slept in that day and he was currently hanging out on the wet stoop.

He wrote in the video’s caption, “It’s Tuesday and Coop’s back on the stoop two days in a row!”

@obrienbois It’s Tuesday and Coop’s back on the stoop two days in a row! ♬ original sound – obrienbois

In this video, Cooper had a chair to sit in because the stoop was once again wet, and he took his sweet time easing into it.

The little boy also had his water handy and Chris told viewers in his caption, “Coop stays hydrated at all times! No rush this morning. We’ll be here.”

@obrienbois Coop stays hydrated at all times! No rush this morning. We’ll be here 🫡 ♬ original sound – obrienbois

In another video, Chris told viewers, “It’s gonna be a good day.”

@obrienbois A little off course but we made it work! We’ll be here 🫡 @Once Upon a Farm #ofarmpartner ♬ original sound – obrienbois

And here’s another video showing Coop in action.

What an adorable little fella!

This little kid is a big hit on TikTok!

