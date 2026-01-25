January 25, 2026 at 4:48 am

Magician Threw A Bucket Of Black Paint On A Prison Wall To Stage An Amazing Escape

by Matthew Gilligan

man doing a magic trick

TikTok/@zachking

Zach King strikes again!

The illusionist has millions of followers on TikTok, and it’s easy to see why…

His videos are mind-blowing!

And here’s another one to check out.

man doing a magic trick

TikTok/@zachking

The video shows Zach sitting in a jail cell.

A cop walked by and said, “Lights out.”

Zach then drew a square on the cell wall with a piece of chalk.

man performing a magic trick

TikTok/@zachking

He then removed the square, which turned into a bucket of black paint.

Zach then splashed the black paint on the wall and escaped through the hole.

The cop rushed into the cell, got black paint on his hands, and Zach locked him in the cell.

Bam!

man doing a magic trick

TikTok/@zachking

Check out the video.

@zachking

Jailbreak – Clue 5

♬ ZachKingMysteryHunt.com – Zach King

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 2.11.55 PM Magician Threw A Bucket Of Black Paint On A Prison Wall To Stage An Amazing Escape

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 2.12.20 PM Magician Threw A Bucket Of Black Paint On A Prison Wall To Stage An Amazing Escape

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 2.12.52 PM Magician Threw A Bucket Of Black Paint On A Prison Wall To Stage An Amazing Escape

This illusion is gonna definitely make you watch this video at least twice!

