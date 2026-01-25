Magician Threw A Bucket Of Black Paint On A Prison Wall To Stage An Amazing Escape

Zach King strikes again!

The illusionist has millions of followers on TikTok, and it’s easy to see why…

His videos are mind-blowing!

And here’s another one to check out.

The video shows Zach sitting in a jail cell.

A cop walked by and said, “Lights out.”

Zach then drew a square on the cell wall with a piece of chalk.

He then removed the square, which turned into a bucket of black paint.

Zach then splashed the black paint on the wall and escaped through the hole.

The cop rushed into the cell, got black paint on his hands, and Zach locked him in the cell.

Bam!

Check out the video.

This illusion is gonna definitely make you watch this video at least twice!

