Homeowner Bought A House With An Empty Lot, But Witnessed His Neighbors Disregard Property Lines. So Now He’s Forced To Protect His Property.

Good neighbors should respect property lines.

My neighbor took a bulldozer to my yard My wife and I bought our house along with the empty lot between us and our neighbors. It was surveyed, and boundary markers were placed. A couple weeks after moving in, I went outside to find the boundary markers removed. I’d taken pics, so it was not the end of the world.

A few weeks later, I went outside at about 8 am. I found my neighbor clearing the back of my empty lot with some bobcat thing. There was a lilac bush back there and a few small trees. I told him to stop. He did, but a lot of damage had already been done.

My wife and I decided to try to make the best of it. We put down a couple hundred dollars worth of native wildflower seeds. We had talked about doing something like that at some point anyway. A couple days after putting down the seed, I ran to the gas station. I was not even gone 15 minutes. When I returned, the neighbors were out there putting grass seed and straw down. They were putting it where we had just put wildflower seed.

I lost it. I asked them what the freak they thought they were doing. They said they thought it would look better. They said we should thank them for the improvements. They let their giant horse dog use our yard as a toilet. They tried to turn the back of our yard into a circle drive for their giant trucks. They are insufferable.

We have been saving money for some work that needs to be done on our house. Because of them, we had to drop $2500 on chain link fencing. I have spent the last few weeks putting that up when I can. I’m tired and just needed to vent. Thanks for reading.

Nothing says “welcome to the neighborhood” like surprise landscaping from your neighbors.

