Employee Was Driving Home After A Long Shift And Just Wanted To Rest, But He Decided To Help A Mom And Her Kids Stuck With A Flat Tire

Helping strangers sometimes happens when it’s least convenient.

This man was driving home exhausted when he spotted a car stranded on the side of the highway.

A woman and her two kids got stuck in their car with a flat tire and no spare.

Even though he was worn out and headed in the opposite direction, he chose to pull over and help anyway.

Stopped to help a stranded mom with two kids on the highway. Added an hour to my commute after a 12-hour shift. No regrets. I was driving home after a 12-hour shift, dead tired. Then, I saw someone on the side of the highway with their hazards on. It was getting dark and starting to rain. I should’ve kept going.

This man pulled over.

I was exhausted and still had a 40-minute drive ahead of me. Honestly, I just wanted to collapse on my couch. But I pulled over. It was a woman with two kids in the back seat.

He drove them to the nearest gas station.

She had a flat tire and no spare. Her phone was at 2%. She’d been there for over an hour and nobody had stopped. I told her I’d drive her to the nearest gas station. It was 20 minutes in the wrong direction.

The woman cried and offered to give him money,

I loaded everyone up and dropped her at the station where they could help her arrange a tow. I waited with her until the tow truck confirmed they were coming. By the time I got back on the road, I’d added over an hour to my trip. Got home after 11 p.m. and had to be up at 6 a.m. for another shift. She tried to give me money but I refused. She cried a little and said she didn’t know what she would’ve done.

Despite being extremely exhausted, he was glad he had helped.

Honestly, I was so tired I could barely keep my eyes open the rest of the drive. It probably wasn’t the smartest decision. But thinking about those kids sitting in that car in the dark and rain, I’m glad I stopped. Sometimes, doing the right thing is inconvenient as hell.

Real kindness is doing what’s right even if you don’t feel like it.

