Manager Told A Sick Employee They Had To Come To Work, So He Showed Up And Made Sure His Supervisor Knew Why That Was A Terrible Idea

Sometimes, managers should really listen when employees say they’re too sick to work.

This hardworking employee had a severe stomach bug, so he told his supervisor he couldn’t make it to work.

But his supervisor demanded he show up anyway.

Check out the full story below to find out what happened.

They made me come in I was working for a place back in the 90s. I worked my own shift and picked up plenty of others, too. Whether people liked me or not, they acknowledged I was a hard worker. Compared to many who called off all the time, I rarely did.

This man informed his supervisor that he was sick, but he was still told to come in.

But I caught a bug and had horrible nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Nothing was staying down. There was no way I could work like that. The night supervisor said I had to come in, no exceptions. I tried to tell him I was losing it from both ends every five minutes, but he didn’t care.

He went to work and went directly to his supervisor’s office.

Fine. Somehow, I didn’t crap my pants driving the two miles. But I did vomit out the side door at least once. I walked through the building, looking ashen as hell, with horrible stomach cramps, and went to his office. He made me sit there for fifteen minutes until he was ready to address me.

He vomited all over his office.

By then, with my stomach rumbling and sweat on my brow, I turned and vomited all over the place. Watery vomit with whatever color Gatorade and chunks of yogurt came up. And a little leakage on the back end, too. It wasn’t subtle. It was a lot.

His supervisor agreed that he should stay at home instead.

He just looked at me, looking a little peaked then too, and said, “You made your point. You can go.” I stumbled home and pretty much spent the next day or so in the bathroom. I do remember my neighbor bringing me some baby wipes at some point, which I greatly appreciated. But no points. I came into work like I was told, and they sent me home. I was willing to stay. Lol.

That’s definitely one way to prove you’re sick!

