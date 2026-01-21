Mom Tried To Force Her Daughter To Do Her Older Brother’s Chores, But She Refused And It Sparked A Family Meltdown

Household dynamics can feel unfair when one person is expected to pick up everyone else’s slack.

So when one young woman’s mom insisted she fold her older brother’s laundry, she finally pushed back against the blatant favoritism.

What followed was yelling, guilt-tripping, and zero logic.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to fold laundry? I (25f) just got screamed at by my mom. She insists that I fold my elder brother’s and sister-in-law’s clean laundry. She forbade me from putting their stack of clean laundry in their basket. She saw me doing that and said, “Go and fold. Now!”

So when she finally pushed back, things got even worse.

When I refused, she guilt-tripped me and said, “If you don’t want to do it, go in your room. Leave me to do all the household chores myself.” I sort of retaliated and said, “I don’t even fold my own laundry straight away. They sit in my basket until I fold them myself.” She wasn’t having it. AITA here?

Sounds like mom has a favorite child.

What did Reddit think?

This should be a sign that it’s time to move out as soon as possible.

This mother isn’t doing her adult son any favors by enabling him so much.

These people most definitely aren’t being treated like adults here.

Maybe a little good ol’ fashioned shame can snap this adult man out of his stupor.

Her adult brother can fold his own adult clothes.

Being family doesn’t mean being everyone’s maid.

