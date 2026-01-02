New Mom Has A Lot On Her Plate This Christmas, But Her Mother-In-Law Threw A Fit When She Found Out She Wasn’t Invited

Sure the holidays can be fun, but they can also be a big source of stress.

And when you’ve got other things going on in your life – like the woman in this story, who has just recently given birth – the festivities can be quite low in your order of priorities.

Understandably, she wanted to spend a quiet Christmas, just with people she felt safe to be sore and vulnerable around.

But when her husband’s mom got wind of this, things escalated quickly.

AITA for not inviting my husband’s family to Christmas? I am a 30-year-old woman, and I have been married to my husband (34, male) for two years. We recently had a baby who is almost two months old. Because of our newborn, we did not spend Thanksgiving with anyone else and chose to stay home. We both have large families. I am still healing from giving birth and I’d really like to see my immediate family for Christmas. I told my husband and we agreed to invite them over.

Recently, his parents called and asked if we’d be going to their house for Christmas (they typically host his immediate family). My husband told them no, that we’d be hosting our own Christmas. His parents then texted me asking what they should bring to Christmas. I politely told them they were not invited.

They told me they want to see their grandchild, and I told them I understood that but that they were not invited to the house that day. His mom then proceeded to tell me I’m manipulating her son and keeping her grandchild away, and I’m a horrible wife and mother. I just responded by saying thank you, because I didn’t know what else to say.

My husband didn’t know she texted me until after he got home from work. He understands my point, but I just know he feels like he’s stuck in the middle. We are having very limited people to our home for Christmas, and I am not close to his family. I don’t like his mom, and I don’t want to be with them while I’m healing. AITA?

Sure, to his family it might not seem fair that they’re not invited to Christmas when her family are.

But that’s absolutely no excuse for his mom texting her such awful things.

That abuse would hardly make her more likely to want to invite them for Christmas.

Whatever is going on in this family, a little grace needs to be extended to the woman who is still healing from giving birth, whilst also getting used to life with a newborn.

It’s completely understandable that she doesn’t want any big family events this year, much less to host them.

Her mother-in-law is determined to make everything about herself though, instead of caring about the woman who just gave birth to her grandchild.

That kind of immaturity doesn’t look good on someone of her age.

