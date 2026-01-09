Older Brother Controls His Brother’s Inheritance Money Until He’s 35, But He Won’t Let Him Buy A House With His Wife’s Name On It Because He Doesn’t Like Her

Well, this sure is a tricky situation…

AITA for telling my sister-in-law she’s not getting a dime of my brother’s inheritance? “I have a brother and I am 15 years older than he is. Our parents passed away when I was 21 and I took in my brother. The only proper thing my parents did was invest in real estate and left behind a will that left me and my brother half. However, I am the trustee of my brother’s half until he is 35.

My brother married at 22. He’s 25 now. I don’t like his wife. She’s self-centered, nasty, and can’t be nice. But my brother is in love with her. They are very open about never having children, which both saddens and relieves me at the same time. My brother also has some health issues, as well. Whenever my brother needed money and he did not have it (he works as a machinist) , he would have to ask me. I run his half of the inheritance. I sold all the real estate my parents owned and made a ton of money. I am very strict with what I approve, much to my brother’s anger.

I tell him I might be his brother, but I am also the bank and banks just don’t give money out. For example, he wanted to buy his wife a $25,000 necklace and I refused. $25,000 is a drop in the bucket, but that money isn’t going to wasted on stuff like that. Recently, he wanted to buy a nice house and asked for money. I told him that it was probably the smartest thing he’s ever asked money for. It’s a nice house and a good investment. It will give my brother a good project to work on. I said I would, but only if the house deed is in the name of the trust. He asked why. I told him because I didn’t want his wife getting it if something should happen. He started up with his whole “it’s my money” rant and I told him it is, but I control it for another 10 years.

His wife ended calling me (I haven’t spoken to her in years). She tried making the issue of the house as something for my brother. I told her that the trust is between me and my brother and it’s none of her business. She has no claim to it. She asked what did she do to me that made me dislike her. I said I didn’t dislike her, I just want to make sure she doesn’t get any of the trust money. The idea of my brother getting ill and passing away and all that money going to her makes me sick to my stomach. He lost both parents when he was 7, had health issues and has a massive trust. I am just doing everything I can legally do watch out for his best interests. I have not heard from them in 2 weeks.”

