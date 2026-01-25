Pizza Delivery Guy Gave Off A Strong Pizza Smell, So The Customer’s Pooch Immediately Took A Liking To Him

Delivering pizzas to houses has its ups and downs.

This pizza delivery guy loves petting friendly pets. He delivered pizza to a ranch, and a guard dog ran towards him. But the dog’s reaction was not what he or the customer expected.

Your guard dog has a weakness. The only thing better than a 5$ tip on a short drive is petting a friendly animal while I’m out. Usually cats and dogs, but I’ve had odd luck with horses, too.

Soon, a pooch presented itself.

One night, I was off in a rich ranch-type area. I pulled into the open gate, and while I’m grabbing my bag, I heard a loud “AWOO!” And I saw this bloodhound barreling towards me. He stopped dead about a foot away and immediately started wagging his tail, trying to get me to pet him. He was licking my hand and following me to the door.

The dog owner was so apologetic to this pizza delivery guy.

The owner opened the door and looked mortified. She went, “Oh my! I’m so sorry I forgot to lock him up! He’s a guard dog, he’s really well trained.” She made a huge fuss, thinking he was going to hurt me or something, while I’m petting him and he’s just happy as anything. I told her, “I think your guard dog has a little weakness. He likes me because I smell like pizza.” I ended up getting a pretty good tip, it was a good night.

This guy knows his way to a dog’s heart.

Bloodhounds aren’t exactly great guard dogs.

