Pokémon Go Player Spends A Lot Of Money Catching A Really Rare Monster, But He Refuses To Trade It With A Kid Who Doesn’t Have Anything Rare

Imagine being into a game where you can collect things, and with luck, you get some really rare additions to your collection. Would you be willing to give one of these rare items to a kid just because he’s a kid?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation with the game Pokemon Go. He does not want to give a rare Pokemon to an unlucky kid, but the kid’s dad thinks that makes him a bad person.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not giving a kid a rare Pokemon? I (33M) play this game called Pokemon Go. It’s a mobile game that is free to play (F2P) but has a ton of micro transactions. Some of the rarest Pokemon are only obtainable via raids, and raid tickets cost $1 for 1 or $2.50 for 3. Every day you get a free raid pass, but beyond that, it’s locked behind a pay wall. There are ways to grind for free in-game currency, but it’s tedious.

He’s really into this game.

I’ll fully admit that I whale pretty hard for the game. There is an event this week where this really rare Pokemon is in raids. However there is a small chance that the Pokemon will have a special background. There is also a small chance for the Pokemon to be “shiny” which is an alternate color/skin of the original Pokemon, making it more rare. I spent a ton of money stocking up on raid tickets because my goal is to get several of the rare Pokemon that is both shiny and has a background.

He had some good luck.

It’s basically playing the lottery. At our community raid event, we did a ton of raids and I somehow ended up with several of the Pokemon that is both shiny and has a background. Someone brought their kid (who also plays) to the event and unfortunately they did not get a shiny nor a background. They also didn’t raid as much as me. After the raids, when we were just sitting there and checking our loots, I was asked how I did and I answered honestly: I hit the jackpot several times.

This kid is really pushy.

The kid immediately asked if I can trade him one. I told them no as it was a rare find and I spent a lot of money on it. They kept pressing and saying how I had several. However, the Pokemon also has several forms (with one unreleased so I’m trying to future-proof) and thus I want to build up several. They kept pressing me and I kept saying no. The kid started throwing a tantrum and the dad just called me a jerk for ruining his kids day.

The dad compared it to baseball.

I told them I was not obligated to give them anything. And he tried telling me how I was a jerk and like how at baseball games, the balls that get hit out always go to kids, and I should do the same in Pokemon. I just laughed and said something along the lines of “meh, better luck next time, tough break”. I didn’t think much of it until I saw discord this morning of someone (I’m assuming the dad) blasting my account name in our local discord group telling people not to raid with me because I’m a jerk for ruining his kid’s day. AITA?

