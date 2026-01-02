Pregnant Woman Blames Her Sister For Not Helping Her With A Dinner Party That She Wanted To Host, But The Sister Offered To Pitch In And Order All The Food Instead Of Cooking

Oftentimes families don’t realize how unfair they are when they pick sides!

AITA for not realizing how much help my pregnant sibling needed? I (40F) have a sister (38F) who is 7 months into her second pregnancy. She is married and also has another child who is 3.

Recently some extended family reached out about wanting to get together and we were supposed to go to a restaurant for dinner. My sibling asked me about switching it to her house since it would be easier for her. We decided we would order food so she didn’t have to cook and briefly threw out some ideas.

A few days before my sibling made a passive comment that she would be cooking because it would be too expensive to cater and I said I was confused bc we were all going to contribute. Sibling still insisted on cooking so I rolled with it and we sorted out what I would bring. We chatted about other stuff up until the day before dinner everything was fine. The day of dinner…I called my sibling two hours before the scheduled time so I could let them know I was heading over a little early to help

I got my life handed to me that my ‘pregnant sibling’ had been spending all day cleaning and preparing while I thought I was going to just show up an hour before. That they only agreed to “lend” me their house to host (I swear this was never said) and that I should have been there hours ago helping out. I started to say hey I’m sorry if you needed me there earlier all you had to do was ask and got screamed at that I ‘should have known’ and that ‘everyone’ was saying how wrong it was for me to ‘throw this dinner on the pregnant woman’ and that I look like a real AH to the family as she hung up on me.

A subsequent phone call to my mom ended with an angry ‘she’s pregnant and you’re upsetting her!’ justification without any opportunity to hear my side. I’m sure there is an element of hormones at play but I don’t think its fair that I’m automatically wrong and the AH because someone is pregnant? So reddit AITA?

