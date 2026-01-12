Recently Engaged Woman Decides To Have A September Wedding, But Her Best Friend Is Upset Because She Wants To Get Married First
True friends should support each other’s special life events.
This woman planned a large wedding in September after a short engagement.
But her best friend, who plans to get married in October, got upset and accused her of getting married before her.
Now, she wonders if choosing September was wrong.
Check out the full story below for all the details.
AITA – getting married before my friend
I just got engaged.
We decided to have a short engagement and a relatively large wedding this September.
He and I both have big families and we don’t have a reason to wait.
We’ve been together 9 years and have been dating since high school.
This woman was excited for her wedding in September.
The venue that we really love was open for September.
And we are financially able to afford the wedding we want.
We have worked so much and have saved so much to buy a house.
And have a wedding that we both wanted.
Her best friend will be getting married, too, in October.
My best friend did a courthouse wedding, but is having a “real” wedding this October.
We are delaying our honeymoon to help her at her wedding.
Since I’m in her wedding party as her MOH, and we are very close.
I let her know that I am very excited to experience these things together.
And that I will help her with whatever she needs.
Now, her best friend is upset that her wedding is earlier than hers.
She is upset over the fact that I am getting married before her.
And told me it seems like I’m trying to prove a point.
I am not trying to prove a point.
I just do not want to have a long engagement.
She didn’t plan to hurt her, but she feels bad for what’s happening.
And there are no open dates in July (our first option) or November.
They had open dates in October, but I did not want to have my wedding in the same month as hers.
Because I want to try and help her the best that I can.
Am I the jerk for having my wedding in September?
Who would have thought that wedding dates could cause a lot of drama?
