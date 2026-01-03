Recovering Stroke Patient Wants Her Car Back After Letting Her Family Borrow It While She Was Ill, But Now They Expect Her To Play Chauffeur

It feels good to do nice things for family, especially if it is convenient for you. Unfortunately, when things change it doesn’t always feel so good.

See how this person’s kindness backfires on her.

WIBTA if I take my car back from my sister and my dad, leaving them without one? My sister and dad have been using my car for the past 4 months. The only reason they got my car in the first place was because I had a stroke and was in the hospital for a month. I allowed them to keep it during my recovery because I was not able to use it, so why not let them rather than the car sit? Besides they were taking my (2) kids back and forth to daycare. (i have since recovered extremely well and have been cleared by doctors to drive.)

But recovery doesn’t mean peace in this story.

My sister does not have her license and does not drive. Our dad lives with her and my nephew and he drives her around. As the title hinted, neither have a car of their own. My dad doesn’t really play a big part in this. He’s a neutral party. My sister has always relied on other people to take her places: work, the store, appointments, etc. Originally relying on our mom primarily up until *finally* got my car earlier this year. Before they ended up with my car, my mom and I would share the task of playing chauffeur. My mom has a lot on her plate and she shouldn’t have to be driving around her almost 30 year old daughter that has no excuse for not having a license or car. Plus, my mom lives on the other side of town and my sister lives on my street so i decided to take on more of the ‘responsibility’ to help my mom out. I am finally going back to work this week so I will need my car. My sister would still need rides to work and to daycare (our kids go to the same daycare).

Now another kind of drama is in the works.

After going through such a traumatic event, I’m really re-thinking helping her so much. I feel like at this point its almost “enabling” for lack of a better term. She has my car/me to drive her around so she doesn’t need to worry about her license or a car.’ I don’t want to have to be dropped off at work unable to keep my own car because my sister has to go work. Then have to call and wait to be picked up in my own car after my shift. I don’t want to have to keep rearranging my day to drive my sister around. I don’t mind helping family, but she has always taken advantage of the help she gets from me and/or our mom, no matter the kind of help. She acts like a spoiled brat a lot of the time but we were certainly not raised that way. So, WIBTAH?

Here is what folks are saying.

It’s wild her sister guilt tripped her for this.

Maybe they thought she wouldn’t be able to drive again.

Such an immature person.

The entitlement!

Yep. And I doubt they’d pay her if she put them on her policy.

She just had a stroke!

Terrible family.

