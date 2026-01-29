Retail Supervisor Offered Compensation For A Pricing Error, But A Customer’s Unreasonable Demands Triggered A Much Smaller Refund

Retail policies exist to protect customers, but they tend to cause problems when someone thinks they can bend the rules by being loud enough.

One supervisor’s routine price correction turned into a standoff when a rude customer claimed the law was on her side and demanded far more than she was entitled to, setting the stage for a very embarrassing lesson in reading comprehension.

The customer is always right I was working as a supervisor in customer service at a large chain supermarket. Where I live, there’s a thing called scanning policy. This is when an item scans at a higher price than it is ticketed for—if this happens, you get it for free. Now, with this policy, if you have multiple of the item, you get the first one free and the rest at the correct price (remember this).

I was the supervisor on duty for a close shift. The only person above me in the store at the time was the duty manager who works in groceries (she has never worked in customer service). I had a customer come up to me, and right off the bat she was rude. She slammed her receipt down on the table and informed me that I (yes, me specifically) had overcharged her for an item that was on special. She had bought 10 of them for the specific reason that they were on special.

I apologized to her and went to get the ticket. This lets us confirm that: it did scan wrong, it wasn’t a human error (e.g., wrong ticket on the wrong item), and the price can be fixed in the system before it is put back up so we aren’t constantly giving away free things.

I came back up to the counter and apologized again, said she was correct, and just to make things go smoothly, I offered to give her 5 of the items for free and the rest at the special price.

This is where she flipped. She demanded ALL of them for free, as they all scanned wrong. I explained to her what the scanning policy was and that I was actually giving her more for free than I should have been.

She proceeded to tell me that I was completely wrong and that she was a lawyer, and that she was to get ALL the items for free because that is what the LAW stated. I calmly explained to her again that that isn’t the law for a scanning policy. This is when she demanded a manager. I informed her I was essentially the “manager” of service at the moment, but I would be happy to get my duty manager, so off I went.

I explained everything quickly to the duty manager, and she wasn’t really sure, as she had never had to deal with a scanning policy before. I informed her that we had government-issued pamphlets on it in the office and asked if she wouldn’t mind popping up to get one for me so I could show the customer. I went back to the customer to inform her what my duty manager was getting. The biggest grin slipped onto her face, and she just said, “Good.”

My duty manager came back and handed me the scanning policy form. She then turned to the customer and, before she even had a chance to complain, informed her that she was leaving the customer with me, as I was currently in charge of service, and left. The lady still had a satisfied smile on her face. So I calmly placed the pamphlet on the table, flipped to the multiple-items section of the scanning policy, and pointed to it. I couldn’t contain my smile as I watched hers disappear the more she read. Once she was finished, she just looked at me and didn’t say anything.

I then continued to process her items, giving her the FIRST item for free and the rest for the special price. I turned to her and explained that, as per the policy, she had gotten the first item for free and the rest at the special price. I then informed her that I would refund her a total of $XX rather than the $XXX I was originally offering her. She didn’t say a word, just took the money, and left.

The customer walked out with far less than she could have had, all because she pushed too hard and listened too little.

Policy humbles overconfidence every time.

