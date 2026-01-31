Rude Neighbor Screamed For Their Cat On The Daily, But When The Homeowner Finally Yelled Back, It Led To An Angry Confrontation

Everyone has a breaking point, especially when a lack of sleep is involved.

One homeowner found themselves constantly jolted awake by a neighbor who incessantly called out for her cat early in the mornings.

So one day, the homeowner’s patience finally ran out — and the fallout wasn’t pretty.

Keep reading for the full story!

AITAH for yelling out the window at my neighbor for yelling at 6 am on a Sunday? So I have this neighbor who screams at the top of her lungs, “Kitty! KITTY! Kitty! KITTY!” for anywhere between 10–30 minutes before her cat comes back to her house. She does it every single morning around 8 and every single night around 10 or 11.

It’s hard to not be disturbed by this nuisance.

Her house is probably 300 yards from mine, and I can hear her all the way on the opposite side of the house in my office because she’s so loud. I’ve talked to her and her husband before and asked them to maybe call their cat at like 9 p.m. instead of 11, and they don’t give a crap.

The neighborhood cats aren’t exactly in the best health.

Also important: there is a very sickly stray colony nearby that her little darling has certainly mated with, causing more sick cats. Mange, worms, etc. are rampant through those strays, and I do everything I can to keep them off my property to protect my inside dog, who is in good health. The colony is in the dozens at this point.

But the authorities won’t do anything about the issue.

The county won’t come out and trap them because state law says cats are free-roaming animals, not pets exactly. Fast forward to this morning. At 6 a.m., I’m in my kitchen making breakfast, and she starts her hollering again.

So finally, this homeowner lost their patience.

I’m tired of it because she does it for so long every single day that I opened the window and screamed, “It’s 6 o’clock in the morning on a Sunday. Shut the **** up!”

And the fallout was swift.

A few minutes later, her husband comes beating on my door, calling me an AH and a bunch of other names for yelling at his wife. I didn’t answer the door, but I talked to him through my doorbell.

The homeowner doubled down on their grievances until the neighbor retreated.

I told him to tell her to shut up, that I can hear her across my house, and that her doing this morning and night is getting old. He stormed off and went back to his place.

Now they wonder if they were right to speak up.

So AITAH for yelling at her to shut up so early on a weekend?

Sounds like this confrontation was a long time comin’.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

The other neighbors were probably grateful someone finally spoke up.

It’s time to start documenting evidence for a formal complaint.

Maybe there’s an explanation for the neighbor’s behavior.

This woman is a bad neighbor and a bad pet owner.

You can’t terrorize the neighborhood for months on end and expect everyone else to be thrilled with you.

It wasn’t about the cat, it was about common courtesy.

