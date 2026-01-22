Job Seeker Finally Landed A Stable Position As An Office Assistant, But Then She Got Informed That She’ll Also Have To Clean The Toilets

No matter how much small print is in a job description, employers always have a way of throwing in extra surprises.

What would you do if you were immediately asked to clean toilets for a job that did NOT specify it? One girl on Reddit recently found herself stuck in this situation.

Here’s what went down.

I started a new position as an office assistant, and they want me to clean the toilets.

After several months of searching for a job, my ex was able to get me a job as an Office Assistant for a Behavioral Health company.

My first week there, my manager vacuumed and Swiffered the bathrooms every day.

That manager sure has quite a bit attention to detail.

She’s close friends with the boss, so I’m sure she gets paid well.

She told me that when she’s unable to, I’d have to vacuum and Swiffer the bathrooms.

Not part of the job description surely.

I didn’t want to do it, but thought if it’s once in a while, it’d be okay.

But now, it turns out the new person who started at the same time as me, the Program Coordinator, and I are supposed to do all the cleaning every single day.

Wonder if that was hidden in the small print.

I wouldn’t mind cleaning if I actually got paid for it, but of course I’m not.

So far I’ve vacuumed every day and Swiffered once.

Sounds about right.

The new person said we should set a schedule so it’s not always her cleaning the toilets.

This already makes me want to find a new job, and I’ve only been there for two weeks.

It likely won’t get any better after two weeks, but doesn’t sound like she has a ton of options. Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

She’ll either have to clean up the workplace or her attitude.

