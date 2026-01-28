Smug Neighbor Blocked Half The Street With His Boat Using A Technicality, So One Homeowner Outsmarted Him With A Clever HOA Loophole

HOA bylaws are written to keep the peace, but often end up inspiring creative sabotage.

After one stubborn neighbor discovered that “parked” technically required wheels, he planted his wheel-less boat in the street and ignored everyone’s frustration, including his embarrassed wife.

But his confidence didn’t last nearly as long as he thought it would…

Neighbor tried to exploit HOA loophole. Another neighbor was more clever. In an old neighborhood with narrow streets, the HOA didn’t allow parking on the street overnight. A neighbor put his boat on a trailer out there and then took off the wheels.

Turns out, this neighbor had done this for a reason.

Somewhere in the bylaws, the word parked was defined as something with wheels. He found it, decided to test it, and couldn’t understand why everyone thought he was a jerk. His boat blocked half the street and was an eyesore. His wife was embarrassed and begged him to move it. He just smirked at everyone and thought he was clever. It sat there for weeks.

That is, until another neighbor had an idea.

Finally, another neighbor bought used trailer wheels off Craigslist and put them on the trailer while the guy was at work. By the time he got home, his boat was towed. He never brought it back. I always felt bad for his wife.

That’s what this guy gets for being so difficult.

The boat never returned, but the lesson sure stuck.

