Son Gave Back His New PC After Dad Tried Using It As Punishment For Not Running Errands, And It Forced His Dad To Deal With The Consequences Of His Own Threats

It’s hard to enjoy a gift when you know it’s going to be held over your head the moment you set a boundary.

So what would you do if a parent bought you something you’ve wanted for years, then immediately started using it as leverage every time you said no to a request?

Would you just give in to keep the computer? Or would you realize that the headache just isn’t worth it and give the computer back?

In the following story, one young adult finds themselves in this exact situation and teaches their dad a lesson.

Here’s what happened.

AITA For giving back the PC my dad got me? So I (21ftm) live at home with my dad. About 48 hours ago, we went to the electronics store and got me a PC for Christmas because, for years, I’ve told him I wanted one. My dad is known for taking things from me for the smallest reasons. This morning, he wanted me to go to the store with him, but he woke me up, and so I didn’t want to.

This was the first time.

I told him I wasn’t going, and he said, “Come with us or I’m taking the computer.” I mentally prepared for him to say that, but I didn’t think it’d be that soon after getting it that he’d try to use it against me. At first, I was happy about getting it, but knowing it’d be used against me, I didn’t want it anymore.

Then, he did it again.

Later this afternoon, he asked me to bring something of his outside. I said I didn’t want to (I have an extreme phobia of wasps, so I don’t go outside during the day unless necessary), and for the second time, he says, “Do it or I’m taking the computer away.” I walked to my room, unplugged the whole PC, and placed it on the living room floor, telling him to return it. AITA?

